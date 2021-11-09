Node.js What is the alternative solution to QueryString module

Query string has a
leagcy tag inside the documentation site.
-
Should I no longer use this module?
-
Will it be removed in future versions?
-
What is the alternative solution to this module?
Stability: 3 - Legacy. The feature is no longer recommended for use. While it likely will not be removed, and is still covered by semantic-versioning guarantees, use of the feature should be avoided.
The
querystringAPI is considered Legacy. While it is still maintained, new code should use the URLSearchParams API instead.
Hope this helps.