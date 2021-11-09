Node.js What is the alternative solution to QueryString module

Query string has a leagcy tag inside the documentation site.

  1. Should I no longer use this module?

  2. Will it be removed in future versions?

  3. What is the alternative solution to this module?

  1. It is level 3 legacy, so you should not use it for new development.
  2. Eventually legacy features are removed in future versions, but as Node points on the stability index page…

Stability: 3 - Legacy. The feature is no longer recommended for use. While it likely will not be removed, and is still covered by semantic-versioning guarantees, use of the feature should be avoided.

  1. On the page you link to, you will see under the “Query String” topic the line that reads…

The querystring API is considered Legacy. While it is still maintained, new code should use the URLSearchParams API instead.

