Node.js Socket.io Error when trying to connect client to server

JavaScript
#1

Greetings all,

I am trying to create a Web chat and to do this 1st we need to set up a client to server connection via Node and Socket.io - and it is not working.

The server code is here:
https://collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/server.js

And it runs fine when started via: node server.js
printing results to putty command line of: “Socket io Server Chat Started On V4 3000”

But on client side the socket.io connection is not happening :frowning:
And we have tried in both ways as stated by https://socket.io/ Get Started, which are:

via io global socket.io as you can see here:
https://collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/index.htm

this results in Error:
Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404 (Not Found)
Uncaught Reference Error: io is not defined at (index):14

And via local version of the client-side JS file which can be reached via: node_modules/socket.io/client-dist/socket.io.js
as you can see here:
https://collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/index_2.htm

this results in Error:
polling-xhr.js:157 GET https://collectiveboost.com/socket.io/?EIO=4&transport=polling&t=Nt9UN_R 404 (Not Found)

So what are we doing wrong? How can we connect the client side Web page socket.io to server?

Thanks

#2

The easiest solution is to use CDN version (which many of your clients will already have in cache) and manually specify connection URL and path. Don’t forget to add port (:3000) after the domain in URL.

URL

wss://collectiveboost.com:3000

Path

/socket.io/
#3

What do you mean by " easiest solution is to use CDN version"?
If you mean to link to a 3rd party URL from client browser, for various reasons we cannot do this and all
recourses need to be served from our server.

So all I am asking Help with is why doesnt the client browser connect to the node.js based server via:

src="/socket.io/socket.io.js"

and client throws the Errors:

Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404 (Not Found)

Uncaught ReferenceError: io is not defined

Thank you Node.js GODs :slight_smile:

#4

http://collectiveboost.com:3000/socket.io/socket.io.js

  1. Your server listens on port 3000
  2. SSL is not available at the moment, you have to manually specify paths to SSL-certificate files in your server code
#5

Hello Veo,

I followed your instructions from that server code page, and created new server - here:

https://www.collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/server_ssl.js

the server starts OK with message to console of:

“Socket io Server Chat Started in SSL mode via https, on Port: 3000”

but again the client side it does not connect. And I tried both ways for:
https://www.collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/index.htm

src=“https://collectiveboost.com:3000/socket.io/socket.io.js
&
src="/socket.io/socket.io.js"

What is going ON :frowning:
i really appreciate the support of Node.js GODs here to resolve this as it has been almost
5 days I have been trying to figure this out to get Socket.io between client and server established so we can move in with the main of this development.

Thanks again all

#6

You missed the important part: listen() has to be called twice, on both server and io instances:

image

Try to add this line to the end of server_ssl.js:

io.listen(server);
#7

I did your code, here:

https://collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/veo_server.js

and upon starting it, it throws this ERROR:

[root@mail chat_app]# node veo_server.js
/var/www/html/collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/veo_server.js:24
var io = require(‘socket.io’).listen(server);
^

TypeError: require(…).listen is not a function
at Object. (/var/www/html/collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/veo_server.js:24:31)
at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1101:14)
at Object.Module._extensions…js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1153:10)
at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:981:32)
at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:822:12)
at Function.executeUserEntryPoint [as runMain] (node:internal/modules/run_main:81:12)
at node:internal/main/run_main_module:17:47