Node.js Socket.io Error when trying to connect client to server

Greetings all,

I am trying to create a Web chat and to do this 1st we need to set up a client to server connection via Node and Socket.io - and it is not working.

The server code is here:

https://collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/server.js

And it runs fine when started via: node server.js

printing results to putty command line of: “Socket io Server Chat Started On V4 3000”

But on client side the socket.io connection is not happening

And we have tried in both ways as stated by https://socket.io/ Get Started, which are:

via io global socket.io as you can see here:

https://collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/index.htm

this results in Error:

Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404 (Not Found)

Uncaught Reference Error: io is not defined at (index):14

And via local version of the client-side JS file which can be reached via: node_modules/socket.io/client-dist/socket.io.js

as you can see here:

https://collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/index_2.htm

this results in Error:

polling-xhr.js:157 GET https://collectiveboost.com/socket.io/?EIO=4&transport=polling&t=Nt9UN_R 404 (Not Found)

So what are we doing wrong? How can we connect the client side Web page socket.io to server?

Thanks