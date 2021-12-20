Node.js Socket.io Error when trying to connect client to server

JavaScript
#1

Greetings all,

I am trying to create a Web chat and to do this 1st we need to set up a client to server connection via Node and Socket.io - and it is not working.

The server code is here:
https://collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/server.js

And it runs fine when started via: node server.js
printing results to putty command line of: “Socket io Server Chat Started On V4 3000”

But on client side the socket.io connection is not happening :frowning:
And we have tried in both ways as stated by https://socket.io/ Get Started, which are:

via io global socket.io as you can see here:
https://collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/index.htm

this results in Error:
Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404 (Not Found)
Uncaught Reference Error: io is not defined at (index):14

And via local version of the client-side JS file which can be reached via: node_modules/socket.io/client-dist/socket.io.js
as you can see here:
https://collectiveboost.com/cb_node/chat_app/index_2.htm

this results in Error:
polling-xhr.js:157 GET https://collectiveboost.com/socket.io/?EIO=4&transport=polling&t=Nt9UN_R 404 (Not Found)

So what are we doing wrong? How can we connect the client side Web page socket.io to server?

Thanks

#2

The easiest solution is to use CDN version (which many of your clients will already have in cache) and manually specify connection URL and path. Don’t forget to add port (:3000) after the domain in URL.

URL

wss://collectiveboost.com:3000

Path

/socket.io/
#3

What do you mean by " easiest solution is to use CDN version"?
If you mean to link to a 3rd party URL from client browser, for various reasons we cannot do this and all
recourses need to be served from our server.

So all I am asking Help with is why doesnt the client browser connect to the node.js based server via:

src="/socket.io/socket.io.js"

and client throws the Errors:

Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404 (Not Found)

Uncaught ReferenceError: io is not defined

Thank you Node.js GODs :slight_smile:

#4

http://collectiveboost.com:3000/socket.io/socket.io.js

  1. Your server listens on port 3000
  2. SSL is not available at the moment, you have to manually specify paths to SSL-certificate files in your server code