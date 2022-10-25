Node.js MVC App with sqlite not fully operational

Trying to delve into Node.js terminology and functionality. Been consulting the following MVC example https://www.sitepoint.com/node-js-mvc-application[nyfo](https://nyfo.nyc/)/ that also has its GitHub repository https://github.com/sitepoint-editors/notes-board. However, when I build the app with all npm installed packages, except sqlite3 (I installed version 5), app is irresponsive in case there is a need to write to sqlite db, however it is able to read and delete any queries, but when there is a need to publish, it simply does not show any reactions. I am banging my head for a while now, so is there any advice or instruction out there what to do…