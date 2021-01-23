Node.js get textbox value that corresponds to checkbox

#1

I want to get the value of the textboxes that correspond to checked checkboxes for each item in my SQL table. Below, I have a html table of all the items in my SQL table and I have some javascript code that is supposed to return the values of the textboxes that correspond to checked checkboxes. Am I doing it correctly and how do I get the return value of the javascript function in Node.js?

<form method="POST" action="/topic7/mid-term/calculate">
        <table style="width:100%">
                <tr>
                        <th>Selected</th>
                        <th>Amount</th>
                        <th>Name</th>
                        <th>Typical values</th>
                        <th>Unit of typical values</th>
                        <th>Calories</th>
                        <th>Carbs</th>
                        <th>Fat</th>
                        <th>Protein</th>
                        <th>Salt</th>  
                        <th>Sugar</th>
                </tr>
 
                <% availableFood.forEach(function(food_item){ %>
                <tr>
                        <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox[]" value= "<%= food_item.name %>"></td> 
                        <td><input type="text" name="amt" value= "1" style="width: 30px;"></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.name %></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.typical_values %></td> 
                        <td><%= food_item.unit_of_the_typical_value %></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.calories %></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.carbs %></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.fat %></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.protein %></td> 
                        <td><%= food_item.salt %></td> 
                        <td><%= food_item.sugar %></td>
                </tr>
                <% }) %>                     
        </table>
        <p><input type="submit" value="Calculate sum" onclick='getAmount("checkbox","amt");'/></p>
        <script>
                function getAmount() {
                        var checkbox = document.getElementsByName('checkbox');
                        var amount = document.getElementsByName('amt');
                        var amt = '';
                        for(var i = 0; i < checkbox.length; i++) {
                                if(checkbox[i].checked == true) {
                                        amt += amount[i].value + ',';
                                }
                        }
                        return amt;
                }
        </script>
</form>
#2

Well for starters you’re not preventing your form from submitting, so it doesnt really matter what your javascript does. But that’s besides the point, I suppose.

What is your script returning amt to? Right now it returns it to the handler of the onclick event, which is going to shrug at receiving a string and proceed with its normal ‘you clicked a submit button’ logic.

#3

I want amt to return to “/topic7/mid-term/calculate” route in my node.js file but I don’t know how to do that. Also, how do I stop the form from submitting?

#4

To stop the form submitting you need to use event.preventDefault()

You can pass the event object from you onclick statement to getAmount

Worth a mention, as with php you can use Array’s higher order functions. For example in JS forEach, filter, map, reduce etc.

An alternative based on your code with forEach

let figures = []

checkboxes.forEach(
  function(checkbox, i) {
    if (checkbox.checked === true) {
      figures.push(amounts[i].value)
    }
  }
)
// Array.join() e.g. [1,2,3].join(',') -> string '1,2,3'
console.log(figures.join(','))
#5

Thank you. For your alternative method, the code is placed within my getAmount() function right? Do I need to set the value for checkboxes as

var checkboxes = document.getElementsByName(‘checkbox’);

From my Node.js file, do I just use figures.join(’,’) to get the values?

#6

Well if we’re going to start talking about higher order functions… your entire function can be reduced to a (admittedly fairly long) one-liner…

return [...document.querySelectorAll('input[type="checkbox"]:checked')].map((x) => x.parentElement.nextElementSibling.children[0].value).join(",");
#7

How do I access that return value in my node.js route?
Also is the full line just like this or I have to add something in the ... part?

return [...document.querySelectorAll('input[type="checkbox"]:checked')].map((x) => x.parentElement.nextElementSibling.children[0].value).join(",");
#8

Is there an issue m_hutley? or am I misreading that?

Seeing the link 'topic7/mid-term/calculate’ link I presumed this was coursework, so gave a few higher order function links from MDN that he could consider.

The forEach ties in with the php he is already using above, so thought it was an apt example.

Personally I would imagine using something like reduce.