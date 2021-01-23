Node.js get textbox value that corresponds to checkbox

JavaScript
,
#1

I want to get the value of the textboxes that correspond to checked checkboxes for each item in my SQL table. Below, I have a html table of all the items in my SQL table and I have some javascript code that is supposed to return the values of the textboxes that correspond to checked checkboxes. Am I doing it correctly and how do I get the return value of the javascript function in Node.js?

<form method="POST" action="/topic7/mid-term/calculate">
        <table style="width:100%">
                <tr>
                        <th>Selected</th>
                        <th>Amount</th>
                        <th>Name</th>
                        <th>Typical values</th>
                        <th>Unit of typical values</th>
                        <th>Calories</th>
                        <th>Carbs</th>
                        <th>Fat</th>
                        <th>Protein</th>
                        <th>Salt</th>  
                        <th>Sugar</th>
                </tr>
 
                <% availableFood.forEach(function(food_item){ %>
                <tr>
                        <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox[]" value= "<%= food_item.name %>"></td> 
                        <td><input type="text" name="amt" value= "1" style="width: 30px;"></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.name %></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.typical_values %></td> 
                        <td><%= food_item.unit_of_the_typical_value %></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.calories %></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.carbs %></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.fat %></td>
                        <td><%= food_item.protein %></td> 
                        <td><%= food_item.salt %></td> 
                        <td><%= food_item.sugar %></td>
                </tr>
                <% }) %>                     
        </table>
        <p><input type="submit" value="Calculate sum" onclick='getAmount("checkbox","amt");'/></p>
        <script>
                function getAmount() {
                        var checkbox = document.getElementsByName('checkbox');
                        var amount = document.getElementsByName('amt');
                        var amt = '';
                        for(var i = 0; i < checkbox.length; i++) {
                                if(checkbox[i].checked == true) {
                                        amt += amount[i].value + ',';
                                }
                        }
                        return amt;
                }
        </script>
</form>
#2

Well for starters you’re not preventing your form from submitting, so it doesnt really matter what your javascript does. But that’s besides the point, I suppose.

What is your script returning amt to? Right now it returns it to the handler of the onclick event, which is going to shrug at receiving a string and proceed with its normal ‘you clicked a submit button’ logic.

#3

I want amt to return to “/topic7/mid-term/calculate” route in my node.js file but I don’t know how to do that. Also, how do I stop the form from submitting?

#4

To stop the form submitting you need to use event.preventDefault()

You can pass the event object from you onclick statement to getAmount

Worth a mention, as with php you can use Array’s higher order functions. For example in JS forEach, filter, map, reduce etc.

An alternative based on your code with forEach

let figures = []

checkboxes.forEach(
  function(checkbox, i) {
    if (checkbox.checked === true) {
      figures.push(amounts[i].value)
    }
  }
)
// Array.join() e.g. [1,2,3].join(',') -> string '1,2,3'
console.log(figures.join(','))
#5

Thank you. For your alternative method, the code is placed within my getAmount() function right? Do I need to set the value for checkboxes as

var checkboxes = document.getElementsByName(‘checkbox’);

From my Node.js file, do I just use figures.join(’,’) to get the values?