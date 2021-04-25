Node.js get textbox value that corresponds to checkbox

@ahmadalibin This very much cobbled together and just a start.
Express is now in version 4.x, so the stuff I learnt in 3.x throws errors now. The documentation I think is pretty bad. A classic example of very clever programmers, but terrible teachers.
In real world, you would more than likely use an MVC pattern, so data, routes, controllers, views would all be in separate folders.
Following edited
package.json
{
"name": "node-form",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "app.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1",
"start": "nodemon app.js"
},
"keywords": [],
"author": "",
"license": "ISC",
"dependencies": {
"ejs": "^3.1.5",
"express": "^4.17.1"
},
"devDependencies": {
"nodemon": "^2.0.7"
}
}
views folder (Note: head, footer etc. would be best put in an includes folder)
form.ejs
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8' />
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0' />
<title><%= pageTitle %></title>
</head>
<body>
<form method='POST' action='/'>
<table>
<tr>
<th>Selected</th>
<th>Amount</th>
<th>Name</th>
</tr>
<% foodItems.forEach((foodItem) => { %>
<tr>
<td>
<input
type='checkbox'
name='checked[]'
value='<%= foodItem.id %>'
/>
</td>
<td>
<input type='text' name='amounts[<%= foodItem.id %>]' value='<%= foodItem.value %>' />
</td>
<td><%= foodItem.name %></td>
</tr>
<% }) %>
</table>
<p>
<button type='submit'>Calculate Sum</button>
</p>
</form>
</body>
</html>
app.js
// added an id for each item
const foodItems = [
{
id: 'banana',
name: 'Banana',
value: 89
},
{
id: 'mars-bar',
name: 'Mars bar',
value: 230
},
{
id: 'milkshake',
name: 'Milkshake',
value: 112
}
]
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
const ejs = require('ejs')
const port = 3000
app.set('view engine', 'ejs')
// urlencoded needs to be set to true
app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }))
app.use(express.json())
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.render('form', {
foodItems,
pageTitle: 'Food Form'
})
})
app.post('/', (req, res) => {
const { amounts, checked } = req.body
// check whether we have any checked entries first
if (Array.isArray(checked)) {
const selectedAmounts = checked.map(idName => amounts[idName])
console.dir(req.body)
console.log(selectedAmounts)
}
res.redirect('/')
})
app.listen(port)
If we go to localhost:3000, select say the banana and the milkshake and click on Calculate Sum the output in the terminal is
{
checked: [ 'banana', 'milkshake' ],
amounts: { banana: '89', 'mars-bar': '230', milkshake: '112' }
}
[ '89', '112' ]
I guess albeit flawed, this is a start