Node.js get textbox value that corresponds to checkbox

@ahmadalibin This very much cobbled together and just a start.

Express is now in version 4.x, so the stuff I learnt in 3.x throws errors now. The documentation I think is pretty bad. A classic example of very clever programmers, but terrible teachers.

In real world, you would more than likely use an MVC pattern, so data, routes, controllers, views would all be in separate folders.

Following edited

package.json

{ "name": "node-form", "version": "1.0.0", "description": "", "main": "app.js", "scripts": { "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1", "start": "nodemon app.js" }, "keywords": [], "author": "", "license": "ISC", "dependencies": { "ejs": "^3.1.5", "express": "^4.17.1" }, "devDependencies": { "nodemon": "^2.0.7" } }

views folder (Note: head, footer etc. would be best put in an includes folder)

form.ejs

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang='en'> <head> <meta charset='UTF-8' /> <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0' /> <title><%= pageTitle %></title> </head> <body> <form method='POST' action='/'> <table> <tr> <th>Selected</th> <th>Amount</th> <th>Name</th> </tr> <% foodItems.forEach((foodItem) => { %> <tr> <td> <input type='checkbox' name='checked[]' value='<%= foodItem.id %>' /> </td> <td> <input type='text' name='amounts[<%= foodItem.id %>]' value='<%= foodItem.value %>' /> </td> <td><%= foodItem.name %></td> </tr> <% }) %> </table> <p> <button type='submit'>Calculate Sum</button> </p> </form> </body> </html>

app.js

// added an id for each item const foodItems = [ { id: 'banana', name: 'Banana', value: 89 }, { id: 'mars-bar', name: 'Mars bar', value: 230 }, { id: 'milkshake', name: 'Milkshake', value: 112 } ] const express = require('express') const app = express() const ejs = require('ejs') const port = 3000 app.set('view engine', 'ejs') // urlencoded needs to be set to true app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true })) app.use(express.json()) app.get('/', (req, res) => { res.render('form', { foodItems, pageTitle: 'Food Form' }) }) app.post('/', (req, res) => { const { amounts, checked } = req.body // check whether we have any checked entries first if (Array.isArray(checked)) { const selectedAmounts = checked.map(idName => amounts[idName]) console.dir(req.body) console.log(selectedAmounts) } res.redirect('/') }) app.listen(port)

If we go to localhost:3000, select say the banana and the milkshake and click on Calculate Sum the output in the terminal is

{ checked: [ 'banana', 'milkshake' ], amounts: { banana: '89', 'mars-bar': '230', milkshake: '112' } } [ '89', '112' ]

I guess albeit flawed, this is a start