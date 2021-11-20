Node.js: Function vs EventEmitter

Think of an event like a MC at a dance party. He is up on stage and grabs the mic to tell the party about something going on. He might be saying there is food or that they are going to start the team dance competition in 10 minutes.

Now, a function situation would be if this MC knew that Johnny at the party needed to get the food ready. He would say “Johnny, go get the food ready.” The MC would have to know about Johnny and that he can go get the food ready. He would “call” on Johnny to do something.

Events is if the MC just threw out the message and didn’t care if Johnny was listening or not. Maybe Johnny is listening (subscribed) or he is not. Maybe Mary is also listening and while Johnny is getting food, Mary is running to the restroom really quick. Does the MC know about Johnny or Mary in particular? Most likely not.

Events are what are commonly described as a “publisher / subscriber” mechanism. The MC is the publisher telling everyone what has happened… he doesn’t care if everyone, some of the people or none of the people are listening (they are the subscribers).

Why this guy said it is meaningless in your example is because you subscribe to an event called say_hi (the on here is saying you are subscribing) and then you immediately emit the event. In this situation you are doing both the subscribing and the emitting. Where events really work is when you are publishing the event without knowing if any other code has subscribed to it.

You might create a library or an API that is triggering events all the time and you don’t care if some other developers code is listening. You emit an event saying your code received some data. This may or may not trigger other code… you don’t care. Once you are done processing that data, you might emit another event saying you are done. Again, someone might be listening or they might not be. Again, you don’t care. Your code emits and other code (possibly written by someone else) subscribes to the events you emit. Just like how Johnny subscribed to the event that when the MC says food is about to be ready, that he needs to go get the food setup.