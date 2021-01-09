Node js code exit point

JavaScript
The following code runs fine. data gets inserted into the collection. However, the program doesnoot exit. The console just stays there. How to exit gracefully?

const mongoClient = require('mongodb').MongoClient
const url = 'mongodb://localhost:27017'
const schema = 'learndb'

const client = new mongoClient(url,{ useUnifiedTopology: true })

const connection = client.connect(function(err,client){
    if(err){
        console.log('~~~UNABLE TO CONNECT TO MONGO~~~')
        throw err
    }
    console.log('~~~SUCCESSFULLY CONNECTED TO MONGO~~~')
})

const db = client.db(schema)

db.collection('mycol').insertMany ([
    {id:'1101',value:'ddddddddd'},
    {id:'1102',value:'aaaaaaaaa'},
    {id:'1103',value:'bbbbbbbbb'},
    {id:'1104',value:'ccccccccc'},
])
No so sure about process.exit(), that the program does not exit normally means there’s still something going on in the background… @halwaraj I haven’t tried it myself, but what if you just close() the client?

OOps… i usually do that…missed it somehow… will remember next time…

No… it has finished processing…

yes close will exit the program but also closes the DB connection. which is a performance issue… so is there a way to acheive this???

i’m… confused.

How is it a performance issue if your entire program is running a single query?

Having lingering connections to the database would be a performance issue… running infinitely many queries would be a performance issue… disconnecting from the database would not.