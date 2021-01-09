Node js code exit point

The following code runs fine. data gets inserted into the collection. However, the program doesnoot exit. The console just stays there. How to exit gracefully?
const mongoClient = require('mongodb').MongoClient
const url = 'mongodb://localhost:27017'
const schema = 'learndb'
const client = new mongoClient(url,{ useUnifiedTopology: true })
const connection = client.connect(function(err,client){
if(err){
console.log('~~~UNABLE TO CONNECT TO MONGO~~~')
throw err
}
console.log('~~~SUCCESSFULLY CONNECTED TO MONGO~~~')
})
const db = client.db(schema)
db.collection('mycol').insertMany ([
{id:'1101',value:'ddddddddd'},
{id:'1102',value:'aaaaaaaaa'},
{id:'1103',value:'bbbbbbbbb'},
{id:'1104',value:'ccccccccc'},
])