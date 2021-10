See the following example for the path.format() :

require('path').format({ root: '/Users/joe', name: 'test', ext: 'txt' }) // '/Users/joe/test.txt'

This example is written in nodejs.dev and it is said that the output is as follows:

/Users/joe/test.txt

But I have tested this code on both Linux and Windows, but the result is as follows:

/Users/joetesttxt

What is the reason for this difference?

Is the example of this site wrong?