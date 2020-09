Hi,

If videos are your thing, I would really recommend Learn Node, by Wes Bos.

We also have a bunch of Node content on SitePoint Premium that you might like to check out.

One word of warning — the JavaScript ecosystem moves very fast. Before following along with a course/book, make sure it is up-to-date, as otherwise you will have a very frustrating time dealing with deprecations, version mismatches and so on.