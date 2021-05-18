Node . command not working for discord

Hey, so I’m EXTREMELY new to everything coding. I’m trying to code a Discord bot- by following a YouTube tutorial, of course- and have made it through almost everything. I’m using Visual Studio Code and node.js. When I try to turn my bot online by running node . in cmd, nothing happens. Here’s my main.js file in visual studio code:

const Discord = require(‘discord.js’);

const client = new Discord.Client();

client.once(‘ready’, () => {

console.log(‘TestBot is online!’);

};

client.login(‘my bot token’);

According to the tutorial, running node . should activate the bot. However, when I run it, this pops up:

SyntaxError: missing ) after argument list

←[90m at wrapSafe (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:979:16)←[39m

←[90m at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1027:27)←[39m

←[90m at Object.Module._extensions…js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1092:10)←[39m

←[90m at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:928:32)←[39m

←[90m at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:769:14)←[39m

←[90m at Function.executeUserEntryPoint [as runMain] (internal/modules/run_main.js:72:12)←[39m

←[90m at internal/main/run_main_module.js:17:47←[39m

Is there something I’m doing wrong? Like I said, I’m extremely new to all this, and it’s entirely possible that I’m just being dumb. Any help would be appreciated!