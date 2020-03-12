Node and SQLite Problem

I have this little code, that create a table and run the query immediately.
var sqlite3 = require('sqlite3').verbose();
db = new sqlite3.Database(':memory:');
db.run("CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS tbl_contact(id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, name TEXT, phone TEXT, photo TEXT)")
.each("select count(*) as exp from tbl_contact", (err, row) => {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(`No.: ${row.exp}`);
});
When execute, it has the following error message: Error: SQLITE_ERROR: no such table: tbl_contact --> in Database#all(‘select count(*) as exp from tbl_contact’
If I change this line “db = new sqlite3.Database(’:memory:’);” to something liked “db = new sqlite3.Database(’./test.db’);”, it will has this error only on the first time I run.
It seems like when the table doesn’t create immediately after I run the create command. Why and how can I fix this problem.
My machine is :
Mac OS: 10.15.3
Node: v12.14.1
SQLite version 3.28.0