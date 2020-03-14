Node and SQLite Problem

Thank you again for your help. I just begin using Node and SQLite (before this I do most of my work in PHP, MySQL).

Currently, I am just try to figure it out how to create a simple CRUD web. When I test SQLite, I just pack every query in the serialize as you said. Then, I try to make a module as follow:

var sqlite3 = require('sqlite3').verbose(); class dbContact { constructor() { this.db = new sqlite3.Database(':memory:'); } async createContactTable() { const {db} = this; try { db.serialize(() => { db.run("CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS tbl_contact(id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, name TEXT, phone TEXT, photo TEXT)", (err)=>{console.log(`Hah? ${err}`)}) .each("select count(*) as exp from tbl_contact", (err, row) => { if(err) throw err; console.log(`No.: ${row.exp}`); }); }); } catch(err) { console.log(err); } } async addContact(aContact) { const {db} = this; const sql = `INSERT INTO tbl_contact (name, phone, photo) VALUES ('${aContact[0]}', '${aContact[1]}', '${aContact[2]}')`; db.run(sql, (err)=>{console.log(`Huh? SQL: ${sql} ${err}`)}); console.log(`add data`); } } const dbc = new dbContact(); module.exports = dbc;

then I expected to use it some what like this:

const dbc = require('./db_engine_3'); dbc.createContactTable(); dbc.addContact(["Woravit", "xx-4149-xxxx","./images/a.png"]); dbc.addContact(["Tazz", "xx-4694-xxxx","./images/b.png"]); }

At first, when it doesn’t work, I think that it is about the asynchronize nature of Node, so it try

const dbc = require('./db_engine_3'); async function prepareDatabase() { const a = await dbc.createContactTable(); console.log(a); await dbc.addContact(["Woravit", "08-4149-7009","./images/a.png"]); await dbc.addContact(["Tassanee", "08-4694-4171","./images/b.png"]); } prepareDatabase();

which also doesn’t work as you have explain above.

I am not sure but I think maybe when I really do it web based (e.g. request update, delete, etc. via browser instead of writing a whole test code in single js file) it will not has this problem.