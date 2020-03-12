Node and SQLite Problem

#1

I have this little code, that create a table and run the query immediately.

var sqlite3 = require('sqlite3').verbose();
db = new sqlite3.Database(':memory:');
db.run("CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS tbl_contact(id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, name TEXT, phone TEXT, photo TEXT)")
    .each("select count(*) as exp from tbl_contact", (err, row) => {
        if(err) throw err;
            console.log(`No.: ${row.exp}`);
        });

When execute, it has the following error message: Error: SQLITE_ERROR: no such table: tbl_contact --> in Database#all(‘select count(*) as exp from tbl_contact’

If I change this line “db = new sqlite3.Database(’:memory:’);” to something liked “db = new sqlite3.Database(’./test.db’);”, it will has this error only on the first time I run.

It seems like when the table doesn’t create immediately after I run the create command. Why and how can I fix this problem.

My machine is :
Mac OS: 10.15.3
Node: v12.14.1
SQLite version 3.28.0

#2

What I try to achieve is to create a module/class that is an interface between the user code and the database. When the user create this object, it will check if table exist and create if one doesn’t exist. After that the user can do something liked “db.addRow(…)” and the object will do that.

#3

Hi @woravitk, by default SQL queries will run in parallel; in order to access the newly created table when it’s ready, you’ll either have to put the SELECT query inside the optional run() callback…

const sqlite3 = require('sqlite3').verbose()
const db = new sqlite3.Database(':memory:')

db.run(`CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS tbl_contact(
  id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT,
  name TEXT,
  phone TEXT,
  photo TEXT
)`, () => {
  db.each('SELECT count(*) AS exp FROM tbl_contact', (err, row) => {
    if (err) throw err
    console.log(`No.: ${row.exp}`)
  })
})

… or serialize() the control flow like so:

const sqlite3 = require('sqlite3').verbose()
const db = new sqlite3.Database(':memory:')

db.serialize(() => {
  db.run(`CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS tbl_contact(
    id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT,
    name TEXT,
    phone TEXT,
    photo TEXT
  )`).each('SELECT count(*) AS exp FROM tbl_contact', (err, row) => {
    if (err) throw err
    console.log(`No.: ${row.exp}`)
  })
})

This way each statement inside the serialized block will wait for the previous one before it is getting executed.