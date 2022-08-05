No understanding || (OR) in this case

I am reviewing JS basics, now on this page:
I don’t understand the following lesson. It seems to me that the first alert would be shown and not the second, but the second alert fires.
2. Short-circuit evaluation.
Another feature of OR || operator is the so-called “short-circuit” evaluation.
It means that || processes its arguments until the first truthy value is reached, and then the value is returned immediately, without even touching the other argument.
The importance of this feature becomes obvious if an operand isn’t just a value, but an expression with a side effect, such as a variable assignment or a function call.
In the example below, only the second message is printed:
true || alert("not printed");
false || alert("printed");
In the first line, the OR || operator stops the evaluation immediately upon seeing true, so the alert isn’t run.
Why doesn’t the first alert fire?
Farther down the page, for && (AND), it says:
“The rules above are similar to OR. The difference is that AND returns the first falsy value while OR returns the first truthy one.”
Because of the way using just true works.
If written out, that code becomes
if (true) {
// do something
} else {
alert("not printed");
}
if (false) {
// do something
} else {
alert("printed");
}
if (true) is one of those idioms which fires across ALL languages as code that will ALWAYS run. I’ve always thought it odd because why wrap it in code, but it’s there.
There’s something similar in SQL, but the pattern there is usually 1 = 1 (i.e. WHEN 1 = 1) and is used when building dynamic SQL so you don’t need to figure out if you need to use WHEN or AND.
So since the true will always fire, it won’t hit the part after the pipe since it’s the OR. But since if (false) will never fire (because true is always true), the OR portion of that line runs.
1 Like
Oh, now I understand. If true, do something; otherwise, show alert. Got it.
Close…
If true, do NOTHING, otherwise show alert.
Another way this could have been written (which might make it a little clearer) is
if (!true) {
alert("not printed");
}
if (!false) {
alert("printed");
}
This is why I’m of the opinion that shorter is not always better. Code that is readable is maintainable, and sometimes that means a few extra keystrokes.