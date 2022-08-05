No understanding || (OR) in this case

I am reviewing JS basics, now on this page:

I don’t understand the following lesson. It seems to me that the first alert would be shown and not the second, but the second alert fires.

2. Short-circuit evaluation.

Another feature of OR || operator is the so-called “short-circuit” evaluation.

It means that || processes its arguments until the first truthy value is reached, and then the value is returned immediately, without even touching the other argument.

The importance of this feature becomes obvious if an operand isn’t just a value, but an expression with a side effect, such as a variable assignment or a function call.

In the example below, only the second message is printed:

true || alert("not printed"); false || alert("printed");

In the first line, the OR || operator stops the evaluation immediately upon seeing true, so the alert isn’t run.

Why doesn’t the first alert fire?

Farther down the page, for && (AND), it says:

“The rules above are similar to OR. The difference is that AND returns the first falsy value while OR returns the first truthy one.”