No ssh connect to enterprise github

I try to configure my new MacBookPro to connect with our enterpirse github with ssh key. But I get stucked.
telnet github.gehealthcare.com 22
works fine. I can connect
but
ssh -vT -i id_rsa_gehc_github.pub git@github.gehealthcare.com
leads to an error
OpenSSH_9.8p1, LibreSSL 3.3.6
debug1: Reading configuration data /Users/xxx/.ssh/config
debug1: /Users/xxx/.ssh/config line 2: Applying options for github.gehealthcare.com
debug1: Reading configuration data /etc/ssh/ssh_config
debug1: Reading configuration data /etc/ssh/ssh_config.d/100-macos.conf
debug1: /etc/ssh/ssh_config.d/100-macos.conf line 1: Applying options for *
debug1: Reading configuration data /etc/ssh/crypto.conf
debug1: Authenticator provider $SSH_SK_PROVIDER did not resolve; disabling
debug1: Connecting to github.gehealthcare.com port 22.
debug1: Connection established.
debug1: identity file id_rsa_gehc_github.pub type 0
debug1: identity file id_rsa_gehc_github.pub-cert type -1
debug1: identity file /Users/xxx/.ssh/id_rsa_gehc_github type 0
debug1: identity file /Users/xxx/.ssh/id_rsa_gehc_github-cert type -1
debug1: Local version string SSH-2.0-OpenSSH_9.8
kex_exchange_identification: read: Operation timed out
banner exchange: Connection to 159.60.132.131 port 22: Operation timed out
the key must be correct. I can use it with my old PC without problems.
anyone any idea how I can debug further?