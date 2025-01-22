No ssh connect to enterprise github

I try to configure my new MacBookPro to connect with our enterpirse github with ssh key. But I get stucked.

telnet ﻿github.gehealthcare.com 22

works fine. I can connect

but

ssh -vT -i id_rsa_gehc_github.pub git@github.gehealthcare.com

leads to an error

OpenSSH_9.8p1, LibreSSL 3.3.6 debug1: Reading configuration data /Users/xxx/.ssh/config debug1: /Users/xxx/.ssh/config line 2: Applying options for github.gehealthcare.com debug1: Reading configuration data /etc/ssh/ssh_config debug1: Reading configuration data /etc/ssh/ssh_config.d/100-macos.conf debug1: /etc/ssh/ssh_config.d/100-macos.conf line 1: Applying options for * debug1: Reading configuration data /etc/ssh/crypto.conf debug1: Authenticator provider $SSH_SK_PROVIDER did not resolve; disabling debug1: Connecting to github.gehealthcare.com port 22. debug1: Connection established. debug1: identity file id_rsa_gehc_github.pub type 0 debug1: identity file id_rsa_gehc_github.pub-cert type -1 debug1: identity file /Users/xxx/.ssh/id_rsa_gehc_github type 0 debug1: identity file /Users/xxx/.ssh/id_rsa_gehc_github-cert type -1 debug1: Local version string SSH-2.0-OpenSSH_9.8 kex_exchange_identification: read: Operation timed out banner exchange: Connection to 159.60.132.131 port 22: Operation timed out

the key must be correct. I can use it with my old PC without problems.

anyone any idea how I can debug further?