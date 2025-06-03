No easier Node.js method of HTML includes than this?

Including an HTML fragment with PHP couldn’t be easier. See here for an example: https://tryphp.w3schools.com/showphp.php?filename=demo_include1. (The footer.php file consists of nothing more than <footer>Copyright © 1999-2025 W3Schools.com</footer>.)

Now have a look at how includes seemingly have to be done with Node.js on https://stackoverflow.com/questions/16369649/include-html-blocks-using-node-js. Although the include lines themselves are easy as well, the required server.js file is complicated, to say the least.

Is there no easier Node.js method?