Hi guys,

i am new to codignitor. I can’t able to get my controller to work.

i spent half a day now. i am having a hard time with the error “No direct script access allowed”.

Please help me to resolve this issue.

Trouble Shooting

i tested the base path and it shows the path correctly.

i just added

echo base_url();

to hosting.xxxweb.xyz/public/index.php**

and iscorrectly printing the project folder as shown below.

https://hosting.xxxweb.xyz/public

Customers.php Controller

<?php defined('BASEPATH') OR exit('No direct script access allowed'); class Customers extends CI_Controller { public function __construct() { parent::__construct(); $this->load->helper('url', 'form'); $this->load->library('form_validation'); } public function index() { $this->load->view('header'); $this->load->view('footer'); }

View

View folder has header.php and footer.php files. Which should be loading when Customers Controller is called.

So when executed the URL https://hosting.xxxweb.xyz/public/customers/index

the error is appring.