Nginx directives not running concurrently

Hello,
Some data on the site are sent with Ajax, and the “.php” extension is not available at the end of these links. E.g; https://panel.example.com/app/controller/ajax/collect
At the same time, there is no “.php” suffix at the end of the site-wide pages.
I am able to send data without the “.php” at the end with Ajax. Like this;
try_files $uri/ $uri.html $uri.php$is_args$query_string;
it works. However,
rewrite does not work with the above code:
rewrite ^/([^/]+)/([^/]+)?$ /index.php?cmd=$1&scd=$2 last;
rewrite ^/([^/]+)/?$ /index.php?cmd=$1 last;
Sample link: https://panel.example.com/detail/prd1234
As a result, the above codes are correct and working but not working at the same time. How can I run these two codes at the same time?
Server: Nginx 1.18