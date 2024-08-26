NFC Metal Business Card

Unogreen a smart Metal Business Card With NFC and QR Code for Smart Networking event, made from premium steel for sophisticated networking. These are not metallic business cards but proper metal business cards made from stainless steel. Heavy and Premium and Opulent perfect for those who want to make an impression.

A metal business card, also known as a metal visiting card, is ideal if you are going to be meeting high networth individuals. It creates a memorable impact when you pull out a business card made of metal and tap it on their phone. In India, a metal business card is still quite rare and having one, especially from UnoGreen, creates a great first impression. UnoGreen’s metal business cards are premium.