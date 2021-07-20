NextJS: How could I edit the CSS-loader's localIdentName in webpack?

Hey there,
I am trying to edit the CSS-loader localIdentName in webpack so that my classnames are hashes. This solution from https://stackoverflow.com/a/66744766 worked, but made some of the styles from my globals.css invalid:
module.exports = {
webpack(config, { buildId, dev, isServer, defaultLoaders, webpack }) {
config.module.rules[2].oneOf.forEach((moduleLoader, i) => {
Array.isArray(moduleLoader.use) &&
moduleLoader.use.forEach((l) => {
if (
l.loader.includes('\\css-loader') &&
!l.loader.includes('postcss-loader')
) {
const { getLocalIdent, ...others } = l.options.modules;
l.options = {
...l.options,
modules: {
...others,
localIdentName: '[hash:base64:6]',
},
};
}
});
});
return config;
},
};
Any better/revised solutions? Thank you!!