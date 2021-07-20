NextJS: How could I edit the CSS-loader's localIdentName in webpack?

Hey there,

I am trying to edit the CSS-loader localIdentName in webpack so that my classnames are hashes. This solution from https://stackoverflow.com/a/66744766 worked, but made some of the styles from my globals.css invalid:

module.exports = { webpack(config, { buildId, dev, isServer, defaultLoaders, webpack }) { config.module.rules[2].oneOf.forEach((moduleLoader, i) => { Array.isArray(moduleLoader.use) && moduleLoader.use.forEach((l) => { if ( l.loader.includes('\\css-loader') && !l.loader.includes('postcss-loader') ) { const { getLocalIdent, ...others } = l.options.modules; l.options = { ...l.options, modules: { ...others, localIdentName: '[hash:base64:6]', }, }; } }); }); return config; }, };

Any better/revised solutions? Thank you!!