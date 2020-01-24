Next ID number in primary key

The SQL above produces the below.
I have the code below.
The code above produces the below.
(id) is primary key.
my target result is the following.
Why the (id) of Jack is (0) instead of (3)?
How can I get my target result above?
The SQL above produces the below.
I have the code below.
The code above produces the below.
(id) is primary key.
my target result is the following.
Why the (id) of Jack is (0) instead of (3)?
How can I get my target result above?
You should have marked the column AUTO INCREMENT when you created the table.
Or modify it now to make it AUTO INCREMENT.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.