Newby in Visual Studio Code search for some features

Hello,
Moving into Visual Studio Code 1.54 from PHPStorm in Laravel project and I reading
manuals I did not find answers to some quite common questions:
- If i have in php editor with string constant, like
echo '<pre>$::'.print_r($,true).'</pre>';
and I need to paste on place on ‘ …$…’ some text with other string constant, like
$viewParamsArray['selectedCountry']
echo '<pre>$viewParamsArray['selectedCountry']::'.print_r($,true).'</pre>';
paste text is not slashed as I prefered. If there is a way to make it?
- When in Blade php file I fill proprties of input control
<input type="text" name="date" >
entering “value” I would like to autofill to ‘value=""’
3) If there is a way to show with error red color or in in some other way nonexisting referencing in file
use… block?
Thanks!