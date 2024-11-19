Newbie Question - Working with RESPONSE after FORM POST!

Hey Friends, hope I’m posting this to right category. I have question that I’m sure of you will find quite easy to answer while other’s struggle to learn. In short, I need to process the response from a form post. Should I post this to a remote server using JSON and process the response in JSON? I just want to send up a dialog box when the end user clicks the send button according the response, which seems to come back in JSON.
Here’s my HTML and FORM
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
<head>
<meta content="text/html; charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type" />
<title>Untitled 1</title>
<!-- css start -->
<link href="css/main.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel="stylesheet" />
<!-- css end -->
<!-- Start Scripts -->
<script src="scripts/phoneformat.js" type="text/javascript" language="javascript" ></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- End Start Scripts -->
</head>
<body>
<form id="FormName"action="https://click2call.aosystemsgroup.com/wcb.php" method="post" name="frame">
<div class="input-container">
<span class="material-icons icon" style="font-size: 14px; background: rgb(22,58,130); background: linear-gradient(0deg, rgba(22,58,130,1) 30%, rgba(112,172,222,1) 70%)">call</span>
<input type="text" name="p" placeholder="Phone Number:" id="webcallbackinput" name="webcallbackinput" class="input-field" onkeydown="javascript:backspacerDOWN(this,event);" onkeyup="javascript:backspacerUP(this,event);"/>
</div>
<input type="hidden" name="i" value="2"/>
<input type="image" name="submit" src="images/c2c_button.png" border="0" alt="Submit" style="width: 145px; height: 37px;" class="submitposition"/>
</form>
</body>
</html>