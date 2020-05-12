Newbie question: how to align image inside a DIV?

Guys, I’m starting to learn HTML/CSS… I’m trying to put an image from drive inside a DIV on the right side of the page. The DIV itself is wider than the image and I want the image to be CENTERED inside the DIV “AD”…
How can I make it centered in both ways? Align doesn’t seem to work on the image…No matter if I use it in CSS (Style) nor HTML (BODY)… How do I make it in the middle of the grey frame?
QUESTION 2: How do I copy-paste the code WITHOUT it being “converted” in these 2 tables etc? It skips the META, CODING etc… can I insert plane text?TOP 5 MOVIES!
<style>
#container
{
width: 1000px;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
}
#logo
{
background-color: lightblue;
color: red;
text-align: center;
padding: 10px;
}
#nav
{
float: left;
background-color: blue;
width: 120px;
min-height: 620px;
padding: 10px;
}
#content
{
float: left;
width: 440px;
padding: 20px;
}
#ad
{
float: left;
background-color: grey;
width: 360px;
min-height: 620px;
padding: 10px;
}
#footer
{
clear: both;
background-color: red;
padding: 10px;
text-aling: center;
}
</style>
<div id="container">
<div id="logo">
<h1> TOP 5 MOVIES</h1>
</div>
<div id="nav">
How I Met Your Mother </br>
Prison Break </br>
</div>
<div id="content">
<h2> How I Met Your Mother </h2>
BLA BLA BLA.</br></br>
BLAH BLAH BLAH.
</div>
<div id="ad">
<img src="https://i1.wp.com/theonlineadvertisingguide.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/160X600.jpg?resize=160%2C600&ssl=1" />
</div>
<div id="footer">
Best Movies - TOP 5! © All Rights Reserved.
</div>
</div>