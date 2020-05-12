Newbie question: how to align image inside a DIV?

Guys, I’m starting to learn HTML/CSS… I’m trying to put an image from drive inside a DIV on the right side of the page. The DIV itself is wider than the image and I want the image to be CENTERED inside the DIV “AD”…

How can I make it centered in both ways? Align doesn’t seem to work on the image…No matter if I use it in CSS (Style) nor HTML (BODY)… How do I make it in the middle of the grey frame?

QUESTION 2: How do I copy-paste the code WITHOUT it being “converted” in these 2 tables etc? It skips the META, CODING etc… can I insert plane text?

<style> #container { width: 1000px; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; } #logo { background-color: lightblue; color: red; text-align: center; padding: 10px; } #nav { float: left; background-color: blue; width: 120px; min-height: 620px; padding: 10px; } #content { float: left; width: 440px; padding: 20px; } #ad { float: left; background-color: grey; width: 360px; min-height: 620px; padding: 10px; } #footer { clear: both; background-color: red; padding: 10px; text-aling: center; } </style>

<div id="container"> <div id="logo"> <h1> TOP 5 MOVIES</h1> </div> <div id="nav"> How I Met Your Mother </br> Prison Break </br> </div> <div id="content"> <h2> How I Met Your Mother </h2> BLA BLA BLA.</br></br> BLAH BLAH BLAH. </div> <div id="ad"> <img src="https://i1.wp.com/theonlineadvertisingguide.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/160X600.jpg?resize=160%2C600&ssl=1" /> </div> <div id="footer"> Best Movies - TOP 5! © All Rights Reserved. </div> </div>

