Newbie Media Query Problems

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I am a neophyte in UI design and am trying to build a single, responsive webpage which can be viewed at http://www.271madison.com/home/slideshow. I am having problems simply resizing the description text below the slideshow. I have tried the following media query:

@media only screen and (min-width: 768px) {
    .Description{
    font-family:  Arial; 
    font-size: 1.6em; 
    color: gray;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
    .Description{
    font-family:  Arial; 
    font-size: .6em; 
    color: blue;
}
}
.HeadTitle{
    font-size: 1.8em;
}

but this does not seem to change anything on a mobile phone (I’m currently using Samsung Note 10+ with Chrome). Any help would be appreciated.

The validator is your friend :slight_smile:

You have a missing closing tag for the first media query.

@media only screen and (min-width: 768px) {
    .Description{
    font-family:  Arial; 
    font-size: 1.6em; 
    color: gray;
}
}/* this one was missing*/
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
    .Description{
    font-family:  Arial; 
    font-size: .6em; 
    color: blue;
}
}

Note that generally you don’t need to mix min and max media queries. Just use one or the other. One set can be the default and then just modify it for your breakpoints.

e.g.

.Description {
  font-family: Arial;
  font-size: 1.6em;
  color: gray;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
  .Description {
    font-size: 0.6em;
    color: blue;
  }
}

No need for min and max media queries as the first block styles it for everyone and the media query modifies the rule for smaller devices. In that way you only need to specify the differences and not the whole set of rules.

Thank you. I should have seen that. Since I come from a mostly programming background, accepting defaults is a scary deal, but it makes sense the way you explained it. One other question. After getting the media query working, the text on the mobile still tends to be very narrowly formatted. Obviously its coming from the

<div style="width:  50%; margin: 0 auto;">

But I am not sure how to tackle that problem.

Avoid inline styles at all costs and instead add a class to the element and handle its presentation from the css file.

You can then easily adjust the width in your small screen media query as required :slight_smile:

Thanks again for the help. I tried moving it to the style sheet:

.divDescription{
         width:  50%; margin: 0 auto;
     }
.Description{
    font-family:  Arial; 
    font-size: 1.2em; 
    color: gray;
    }

}@media only screen and (min-width: 768px) {
     .divDescription{
         width:  80%; margin: 0 auto;
     }
    .Description{
        font-family:  Arial; 
        font-size: 1.6em; 
        color: gray;

    }
}

but the mobile version still doesn’t display correctly. I’m sensing I might be going down a rabbit hole the way I’m attacking the problem, but haven’t figured out a better solution.

Do you really need the text column to have a constant width of 50% ?

.divDescription {
    margin: 0 auto;
    width: 50%;
}

Have you considered a max-width value instead? … such as max-width:800px, or an em value.