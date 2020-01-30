Newbie Media Query Problems

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I am a neophyte in UI design and am trying to build a single, responsive webpage which can be viewed at http://www.271madison.com/home/slideshow. I am having problems simply resizing the description text below the slideshow. I have tried the following media query:

@media only screen and (min-width: 768px) { .Description{ font-family: Arial; font-size: 1.6em; color: gray; } @media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { .Description{ font-family: Arial; font-size: .6em; color: blue; } } .HeadTitle{ font-size: 1.8em; }

but this does not seem to change anything on a mobile phone (I’m currently using Samsung Note 10+ with Chrome). Any help would be appreciated.