Newbie Media Query Problems

kmcnet: kmcnet: @media only screen and (min-width: 768px) { .Description{ font-family: Arial; font-size: 1.6em; color: gray; } @media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { .Description{ font-family: Arial; font-size: .6em; color: blue; } }

The validator is your friend

You have a missing closing tag for the first media query.

@media only screen and (min-width: 768px) { .Description{ font-family: Arial; font-size: 1.6em; color: gray; } }/* this one was missing*/ @media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { .Description{ font-family: Arial; font-size: .6em; color: blue; } }

Note that generally you don’t need to mix min and max media queries. Just use one or the other. One set can be the default and then just modify it for your breakpoints.

e.g.

.Description { font-family: Arial; font-size: 1.6em; color: gray; } @media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { .Description { font-size: 0.6em; color: blue; } }

No need for min and max media queries as the first block styles it for everyone and the media query modifies the rule for smaller devices. In that way you only need to specify the differences and not the whole set of rules.