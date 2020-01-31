Newbie Media Query Problems

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I am a neophyte in UI design and am trying to build a single, responsive webpage which can be viewed at http://www.271madison.com/home/slideshow. I am having problems simply resizing the description text below the slideshow. I have tried the following media query:
@media only screen and (min-width: 768px) {
.Description{
font-family: Arial;
font-size: 1.6em;
color: gray;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
.Description{
font-family: Arial;
font-size: .6em;
color: blue;
}
}
.HeadTitle{
font-size: 1.8em;
}
but this does not seem to change anything on a mobile phone (I’m currently using Samsung Note 10+ with Chrome). Any help would be appreciated.