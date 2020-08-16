Newbie Here!

Hi! I don’t know if I’m in the right place, but I’m interested in learning more about how to market my website. I created a random stock generator which I know is the best one out there right now. I’ve got the biggest pool of stocks to pick from and I’ve got a separate OTC stock area.

What is the best way to get the word out about the website? There are plenty of competitors for this type of site, and If people could just see my site I think they would like it best.

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated!
Zack

I think if you want assistance, don’t do a fairly obvious attempt at posting your link on the site. As Gandalf said, it is not relevant to the question and a pretty naive attempt. This would be my first piece of advice - don’t try shortcuts or tricks.

But I will share some things I found to try and help.

Forget backlinks, getting the word out and quick fixes - the first thing is good, well constucted, informative content.

Then look at regularly updated content via a blog or similar, try a Wordpress blog with a plugin such as Yoast or RankMath. Look at your SEO, there are many tools out there for free.

Optimise your page, share on social media, use Google search console and get involved on forums relevant to your market and share USEFUL kinks to your blog that answer questions. Then you will get backlinks and the word will get out.

So many people look at ‘How do I get my site to the top’ the fact is good sites, with honest useful information do get to the top any way

Hi kerry14,

Well said, but a hard to read wall of text. :wink:

As your edit window has past, I took the liberty to add a few new lines to make it easier to read.