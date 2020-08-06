Newbie Here!

Hi! I don’t know if I’m in the right place, but I’m interested in learning more about how to market my website. I created a random stock generator which I know is the best one out there right now. I’ve got the biggest pool of stocks to pick from and I’ve got a separate OTC stock area.

What is the best way to get the word out about the website? There are plenty of competitors for this type of site, and If people could just see my site I think they would like it best.

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated!

Zack

