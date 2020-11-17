Newbie building a site

Well this is a big ask. As a starter :-

Speed will depend on how you are constructing the page, size of images, coding used, any database access or coding.

If you are using common files such as bootstrap, jquery etc look at loading via a CDN

If you are using javascript, where you place the code/links can affect speed

For SEO on Wordpress sites there are plugins, I like Yoast but lately prefer Rankmath

There are multiple plugins for SEO for Firefox / Google - just Google them

Look at using Google Search Console and Google Analytics

Check what Google sees as your Canonical link

Avoid duplicate content

Format your pages intelligently

Provide a sitemap

Provide a sensible robots.txt file

Develop genuine backlinks

Link to social media

Ecommerce solutions don’t just depend on trends but what works for you - Paypal can be a very simple solution

The list is endless but the above may be some ideas to get you started, the more you try, the more you explore the more you will learn