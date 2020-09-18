New user trying to implement a VM {Jump Start PHP Environment)

I’m new to running a virtual machine to host a web testing site. I am reading and following the examples in Jump Start PHP Environment.
I have encountered two issues within the first few days of trying to implement the environment.
-
When I test the installation according to the instructions; I receive a web page back with a message saying my page is not private and suggests a possible hack job. I have rechecked the steps in took, implementing the test environment and everything looks good.
It could be some security setting on my computer but I can’t find it.
-
Now, when I try to start Vagrant, I get a message " Could not find “Couldn’t open file C:/Users/dakin/base”. Any suggestions?