New to VM, Vagrant errors

For so long now, I’ve just been using WAMP for PHP development. It does the job, but I thought it’s about time I experimented with setting up a VM on Windows.
Following instructions here I downloaded Git, VirtualBox and Vagrant, then ran the commands in Git Bash. But it is giving me errors when I try vagrant up.

$ vagrant up
Bringing machine 'default' up with 'virtualbox' provider...
==> default: Importing base box 'laravel/homestead'...
There was an error while executing `VBoxManage`, a CLI used by Vagrant
for controlling VirtualBox. The command and stderr is shown below.

Command: ["import", "\\\\?\\C:\\Users\\Sam\\.vagrant.d\\boxes\\laravel-VAGRANTSLASH-homestead\\11.5.0\\virtualbox\\box.ovf", "--vsys", "0", "--vmname", "ubuntu-20.04-amd64_1638703353337_94961", "--vsys", "0", "--unit", "11", "--disk", "C:/Users/Sam/VirtualBox VMs/ubuntu-20.04-amd64_1638703353337_94961/ubuntu-20.04-amd64-disk001.vmdk"]

Stderr: 0%...10%...20%...30%...40%...50%...60%...70%...80%...90%...100%
Interpreting \\?\C:\Users\Sam\.vagrant.d\boxes\laravel-VAGRANTSLASH-homestead\11.5.0\virtualbox\box.ovf...
OK.
0%...
Progress state: E_INVALIDARG
VBoxManage.exe: error: Appliance import failed
VBoxManage.exe: error: Code E_INVALIDARG (0x80070057) - One or more arguments are invalid (extended info not available)
VBoxManage.exe: error: Context: "enum RTEXITCODE __cdecl handleImportAppliance(struct HandlerArg *)" at line 1119 of file VBoxManageAppliance.cpp

It seems to be something about invalid arguments, but other than that I does not mean much to me.
I can’t find the file VBoxManageAppliance.cpp anywhere.
Also where it mentions:-

"C:/Users/Sam/VirtualBox VMs/ubuntu-20.04-amd64_1638703353337_94961/ubuntu-20.04-amd64-disk001.vmdk"]

I can’t find that file, the folder is there but empty.
Does anyone have an idea what the problem is?

Hi,

I can’t help with the actual error. Sorry about that :frowning:

However, the article you link to is several years old and I would imagine that a fair few things have moved on since it was published.

Earlier this year, we published an article by Tom Butler (of PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja fame) on setting up a PHP dev environment.

If you’re not very invested in Vagrant, I would suggest giving that a go. Docker is a lot more popular nowadays (there is even a section in that article detailing why not to use Vagrant) and you’ll likely find more up-to-date resources and more ways to get help when using it.

FWIW, I also ran through all of the code in that article and could get everything running without any hassle.

HTH.

P.S. If you decide to go the Docker route, we also have some up-to-date resources over on Premium (link).

Yes, that was another part to the question I forgot to add. I saw it was a few years old and was going to ask if it is still relevant (or the best way) today. The 6th edition of N2N uses the same thing and points to the article. Has the new one updated that?
I’ll have a read of those and decide what I want to do next.
Thanks.