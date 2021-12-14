New to VM, Vagrant errors

An update on this first. I could not get Vagrant or Docker working on either Windows or Ubuntu.

Though eventually I did manage to get Docker working on Ubuntu, following Tom’s instructions (linked above).

I think the problem in Windows is I’m still using Win7 at home, I’ve just always been reluctant to install 10. But probably will have to accept the inevitable at some point and get a newer version, but that’s another topic.

I did have a go at installing Docker at work yesterday on my Win10 machine there, and it works.

Now getting to my next question. Tom puts the case for using NGINX over Apache. Points taken, but I have a few sites up and running already that use Apache and my aim is to more closely replicate their environments locally, which I believe Docker can do. But I need a bit of help in how to set that up in the docker-compose.yml file.

Swapping nginx:latest for httpd:latest was easy enough, but it needs a bit more set up. Like it probably needs telling what to do with PHP and telling where the “public” folder is. I imagine that’s simple when you know how, but I’m quite new to server config, having not done much beyond messing with .htaccess files.

Needles to say, I have already been searching around for an answer, but have yet to find anything that works.

If I change the version to 2.4 I can find the root directory with a volume set like this:-

- ./app/public:/usr/local/apache2/htdocs

But on latest, (which appears to be 2.4.51) it seems to be a different place, as I just see the “It works!” message, not what’s in my index file.

When I do see the correct location (on 2.4) I get “Index of /” instead of showing the index file.

If I view the index.php, it does not know what to do with the PHP.

So I’m guessing I need to do something with httpd.conf.