New to JavaScript, needing help with a function excercise

seth702: seth702: Open to any critiques, tips etc.

Instead of critique from a person, I’ll use JSLint to supply the critique instead. It’s much easier to accept critique from an inhuman machine, than from someone else.

Expected ‘:’ and instead saw ‘=’.

Assignments within ternary statements are bad, as they easily lead to confusion.

A better solution is to assign the ternary to result.

I’ll comment out the old code to make it easier to see how we get from the old code to the new code.

// var result; // a>b ? result = ["firstNumber", a] : result = ["secondNumber", b]; var result = a>b ? ["firstNumber", a] : ["secondNumber", b];

Wrap a ternary expression in parens, with a line break after the left paren.

That’s kind of specific. let’s see what we get when we do that.

// var result = a>b ? ["firstNumber", a] : ["secondNumber", b]; var result = ( a>b ? ["firstNumber", a] : ["secondNumber", b] );

Undeclared ‘firstNumber’.

That should be declared properly using var or const. As you’re using var in your code I’ll remain consistent with that.

// firstNumber = 125 var firstNumber = 125

Expected ‘;’ and instead saw ‘secondNumber’.

Statements should be consistently ended with a semicolon.

// var firstNumber = 125 var firstNumber = 125;

Undeclared ‘secondNumber’.

We’ll do the same as above.

// secondNumber = 17 var secondNumber = 17;

Undeclared ‘console’.

That’s fine, console is short for window.console, but instead of changing console to window.console I’ll make a rare exception in regard to console and add a declaration at the top that console is allowed as a global variable.

/*jslint browser */ /*global console */ ...

Line is longer than 80 characters.

// console.log(numberResult[1] + " is larger. Therefore, the bigger number is " + numberResult[0]); console.log( numberResult[1] + " is larger. " + "Therefore, the bigger number is " + numberResult[0] );

Expected one space between ‘,’ and ‘b’.

Now that we’re on to formatting issues, most of them are easily resolved by passing the code through jsBeautifer.

/*jslint browser */ /*global console */ function theNumber(a, b) { var result = ( a > b ? ["firstNumber", a] : ["secondNumber", b] ); return result; } var firstNumber = 125; var secondNumber = 17; var numberResult = theNumber(firstNumber, secondNumber); console.log(firstNumber); console.log(secondNumber); console.log( numberResult[1] + " is larger. " + "Therefore, the bigger number is " + numberResult[0] );

Expected ‘?’ at column 8, not column 14.

Ternary statements should have their different parts made more easily visible.

// var result = ( // a > b ? ["firstNumber", a] : ["secondNumber", b] // ); var result = ( a > b ? ["firstNumber", a] : ["secondNumber", b] );

And JSLint is finally satisfied.

seth702: seth702: If I’m understanding all this, the function is allowing me to compare a set of arrays,

No, the function is not comparing anything about the arrays.

Instead, it’s comparing a and b, and depending on which one is larger, the function is returning one array or another.

The code will be easier to understand when it is as an if statement instead.

// var result = ( // a > b // ? ["firstNumber", a] // : ["secondNumber", b] // ); // return result; var result; if (a > b) { result = ["firstNumber", a]; } else { result = ["secondNumber", b]; }

And now it’s easier to see that the result value is being returned from the function, no matter the result of the if statement. We can do without the result variable completely and just return the array.

// var result; // if (a > b) { // result = ["firstNumber", a]; // } else { // result = ["secondNumber", b]; // } if (a > b) { return ["firstNumber", a]; } else { return ["secondNumber", b]; }

seth702: seth702: I’m still a bit unclear as to when to use anonymous functions vs named, but I’m sure that will get clearer as I go.

Even though anonymous functions are possible, you should always name your functions so that you and/or other people reading the code have an easier time understanding what is going on.