New to JavaScript, needing help with a function excercise

Hello everyone. I am learning JavaScript and am experimenting with a very simple task of printing something to the console using anonymous functions. I got the second part of the sentence to work but I am stuck on the first part.

var theNumber = (function(a,b){ var number; a>b ? number = firstNumber : number = secondNumber; return number; })(firstNumber, secondNumber) var theBiggest = (function(a,b){ var result; a>b ? result = "firstNumber" : result = "secondNumber"; return result; })(firstNumber, secondNumber) var firstNumber = 5; var secondNumber = 10; console.log("firstNumber is " + firstNumber); console.log("secondNumber is " + secondNumber); console.log("The answer is " + theNumber + ". therefore " + theBiggest + " is bigger.");

It’s returning “undefined” in the console where I want the actual number where theNumber is. My goal is to have it return the bigger integer in the console, and then say therefore that the variable with that higher number is the bigger one.

“The answer is 10. Therefore secondNumber is bigger.”

Any help with concepts and better ways to think about it. My goal is to learn how functions work and I am as beginner as it gets. I won’t understand very high level stuff yet.