New to DB's - How to set out tables given requirements

Hi all,

I’m very new to databases and was wondering if you could help with how to set out the tables and their entities given the following scenarios (I’ve included where I’ve got to so far - so please correct me where I’ve gone wrong and any links to why! )

Requirements:

Each employee works in a department.

An employee may possess a number of skills.

A department may participate in none/one/many projects.

At least one department participates in a project.

An employee may be engaged in none/one/many projects.

Project teams consist of at least one member.

So far I have something like this:

Employee Table [employeeId, departmentId, teamId]

Projects Table [projectId, departmentId, teamId]

Department Table [departmentId, projectId]

Skills Table [skillId, employeeId]

Team Table [teamId]

But the longer I spend on it, the more wrong I get it - can someone please help?