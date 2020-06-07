New sitepoint design? I've lost my own posts

I am confused!! I was on this forum with a question a couple months ago. Today, everything looks quite different. I was looking to review replies to a topic I posted then and I don’t find it anywhere. In my profile, there is one topic I posted years ago but none of the others I have ever posted. I did a search for @doverbey and again, nada. Is there any way to get back to some of those other things I’ve posted and the replies. I periodically refer to those for help. PLEASE!!!
Welcome back, @doverbey.
I think you must be mistaken somewhere. The last major change to SitePoint was in 2014, when the forums moved from vBulletin to Discourse. There has been no change to the forum design since then.
The forum software doesn’t think you’ve visited recently, and as someone who is here almost every day, I can’t say I recall seeing any posts by you.
Could you possibly have created another account with a different username?