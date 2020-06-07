New sitepoint design? I've lost my own posts

Welcome back, @doverbey.

I think you must be mistaken somewhere. The last major change to SitePoint was in 2014, when the forums moved from vBulletin to Discourse. There has been no change to the forum design since then.

The forum software doesn’t think you’ve visited recently, and as someone who is here almost every day, I can’t say I recall seeing any posts by you.

Could you possibly have created another account with a different username?