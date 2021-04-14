New/Old member saying hello!

Hello everyone! My association with SitePoint goes back to 2003, and when I changed career paths away from Web Design in 2015, I no longer maintained memberships in anything related to it. But here I are again!

I was a career musician/recording artist from 1977-1997, and became a very successful Web designer from '99-'15, after which I went back to the music biz, keeping Web design as a casual thing, maintaining client sites and doing quickie jobs for people. Then in 2017 I focused solely on the music, leaving Web design behind altogether.

I rejoined SitePoint in August 2019 as I started thinking about coming back to Web design (after health issues slowed me down in the music biz), but I haven’t been doing anything with it. I see lots of changes since 2015!! That, plus forgetting a lot of what I once knew, it feels like I’m starting all over again. Not necessarily a bad thing, I guess. Old stuff unlearned, leaving room for the new stuff.

Anyway, happy to be here, and just want to give a huge shout out to @TechnoBear and @cpradio for the awesome and friendly help in sorting out my account after a brain fart when I purchased the Premium membership to all the excellent books & courses that will help me catch up.

My participation will increase as I work my way back into this world. Hope to make new friends here, and hope to be a good contributor as well!