New City Paradise 3.5 Marla Pots

New City Paradise

New City Paradise Islamabad is the new name of modernization and luxury living standards. The developers provide a prime location for this magnificent housing project, near M-1 Motorway. This out-class project provides you with all the necessities and amenities. Not only this, but this residential project also brings the best investment opportunities for investors. Furthermore, this project has a cutting-edge infrastructure, top-notch features, and innovative technological advancements for the residents.

Most importantly, this residential society has NOC approval from Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA), which is the most appealing thing for investors and clients. This society also gives changes to Overseas Pakistanis to make their precious investments in this project for great returns in the future. So, contact us for the best services and we will help you make the best home for your family!