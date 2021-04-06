New and odd Select problems

Hi,
I’ve created a menu, a drop down menu. It fetches data from an Mysql databse in date order.
When I put the code on my webserver (hosting) it works beautifully.
When I try it locally on my WAMP server it produces an error.
Connection to database works fine so I show you only the problematic part of the code:
$result = "SELECT * FROM node ORDER BY `created` DESC LIMIT 10";
$rows = mysqli_query($conn, $result);
{
while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($rows))
{
echo "<p>" . "<a href=\'las_artikel?phpid=' . $row[0] . '\'>" . $row['title'] . "</a> " . "<hr>" . "</p>";
}
}
Wamt generates the following error message: ’ Notice: Undefined offset: 0 in C:\wamp64\www\bootstrapsite\index.php on line 33.
Now, line 33 is the line that begins with ‘echo’.
What shall I make of this? All input is appreciated.