NetworkFirst strategy for cookie presence in a service worker

I’d like to use the NetworkFirtst strategy for the WordPress logged-in users. I tried but can’t get the Cookie header, it returns with the error “Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘headers’ of undefined” for the code:
(() => {
importScripts("https://storage.googleapis.com/workbox-cdn/releases/5.1.2/workbox-sw.js");
const {
registerRoute: e,
NavigationRoute: a
} = workbox.routing, {
StaleWhileRevalidate: n,
NetworkOnly: s,
CacheFirst: t,
NetworkFirst: c
} = workbox.strategies;
const user = e.request.headers.get("Cookie").includes(`wordpress_logged`),
h = new c({
cacheName: "user-cache"
}), l = new n({
cacheName: "default-cache"
});
e(new a((async e => {
try {
return user ? await h.handle(e) : await l.handle(e)
} catch (a) {
return new Promise((a => {
caches.match(e.url.pathname).then((e => a(e || caches.match("/offline/", {
cacheName: "offline-cache"
}))))
}))
}
})))
})();
I tried many different ways to get the logged-in cookie header but failed! Can there be a solution?