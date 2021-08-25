NetworkFirst strategy for cookie presence in a service worker

I’d like to use the NetworkFirtst strategy for the WordPress logged-in users. I tried but can’t get the Cookie header, it returns with the error “Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘headers’ of undefined” for the code:

(() => { importScripts("https://storage.googleapis.com/workbox-cdn/releases/5.1.2/workbox-sw.js"); const { registerRoute: e, NavigationRoute: a } = workbox.routing, { StaleWhileRevalidate: n, NetworkOnly: s, CacheFirst: t, NetworkFirst: c } = workbox.strategies; const user = e.request.headers.get("Cookie").includes(`wordpress_logged`), h = new c({ cacheName: "user-cache" }), l = new n({ cacheName: "default-cache" }); e(new a((async e => { try { return user ? await h.handle(e) : await l.handle(e) } catch (a) { return new Promise((a => { caches.match(e.url.pathname).then((e => a(e || caches.match("/offline/", { cacheName: "offline-cache" })))) })) } }))) })();

I tried many different ways to get the logged-in cookie header but failed! Can there be a solution?