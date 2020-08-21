Nested arrays: urgent help required

Hi.

I have an array like so:

$validServices = (array [29])

$validSerices[0] = (array [1])

$validServices[0][0] = stdClass [16]

$validServices[0][0]->service_id = (string [1]) 1

$validServices[0][0]->title = (string [10]) Management

…

$validServices[1] = (array [1])

$validServices[1][0] = stdClass [16]

$validServices[1][0]->service_id = (string [1]) 2

$validServices[0][0]->title = (string [7]) Systems

…

I want to loop over the services simply echoing to the screen (this is part of a website template) “title” so I end up with:

Management

Sysyems

The data is from a SQL table and I do not know, in advance, how many services there will be.

I’d appreciate some help with the code for that loop. A foreach, I’m guessing?

Cheers.